Optimist Retirement Group LLC Sells 282 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC reduced its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 6,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE DELL opened at $116.05 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,546,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $179,863,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,393,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,297,857 shares of company stock valued at $840,653,193. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

