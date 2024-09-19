Optimist Retirement Group LLC Sells 2,901 Shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC lessened its holdings in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPBD. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Upbound Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,693,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,635,000 after purchasing an additional 509,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Upbound Group in the fourth quarter worth $12,170,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Upbound Group in the first quarter worth $12,198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Upbound Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,005,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,453,000 after acquiring an additional 209,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in Upbound Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 492,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after acquiring an additional 99,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.82 per share, with a total value of $30,744.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Transient C. Taylor sold 15,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $514,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.82 per share, with a total value of $30,744.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,919.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPBD. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UPBD

Upbound Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UPBD opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.73 and a beta of 2.00. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.32.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Upbound Group Profile

(Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.