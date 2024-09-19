Optimist Retirement Group LLC Sells 449 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 5.7% of Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SPYV opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $52.92.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

