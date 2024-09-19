Optimist Retirement Group LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $891,000. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,979,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $80.41 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $84.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

