Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Riverview Capital Advisers LLC

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Werlinich Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 3.1% in the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 18.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $164.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $173.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.19.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus lifted their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Melius upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $5,218,011.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $368,246,045.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,610,402 shares of company stock worth $230,556,257 over the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

