Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Down 1.7%

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $11.98. Approximately 75,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 434,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORAN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. New Street Research raised shares of Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Orange by 20.6% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 155,549 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Orange during the 2nd quarter worth $1,411,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Orange in the fourth quarter worth $1,225,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Orange by 6.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,042,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after buying an additional 60,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 133,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 57,505 shares during the period.
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
