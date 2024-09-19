Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 58,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 19,067 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1,222.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,321,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Organon & Co. Stock Performance
NYSE OGN opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10.
Organon & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Organon & Co.
About Organon & Co.
Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Organon & Co.
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.