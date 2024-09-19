Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Leerink Partnrs

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ORKA. Leerink Partners began coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Oruka Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %

About Oruka Therapeutics

ORKA opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. Oruka Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $53.88.

