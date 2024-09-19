Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.41

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 30000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Orvana Minerals Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$56.01 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22.

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Orvana Minerals had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of C$34.79 million during the quarter.

Orvana Minerals Company Profile

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates El Valle and Carlés mines that produces copper concentrate located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain.

