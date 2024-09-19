Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.57

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.57 and last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 460399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 1.86%. Oscar Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oscar Health news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 68,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $1,240,914.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 884,213 shares in the company, valued at $15,906,991.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oscar Health news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 68,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $1,240,914.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 884,213 shares in the company, valued at $15,906,991.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $57,532.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,906.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,069. Company insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,480,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 153.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,156,000 after buying an additional 2,409,160 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,781,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 117.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,265,000 after buying an additional 1,134,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 31.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,886,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,478,000 after buying an additional 934,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

