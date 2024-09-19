Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $102.41 and last traded at $102.41. Approximately 234,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 485,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.23.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.79.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,797,000 after acquiring an additional 718,122 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.5% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,517,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,344,000 after buying an additional 36,953 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Oshkosh by 5.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,950,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,274,000 after buying an additional 102,330 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,814,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,370,000 after buying an additional 78,235 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 19.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,434,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,235,000 after acquiring an additional 235,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

