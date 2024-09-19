OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OSIS. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $145.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.70. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $103.04 and a fifty-two week high of $158.69. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $480.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $2,898,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,523,062.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other OSI Systems news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $415,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,175.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $2,898,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,523,062.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,107 shares of company stock worth $3,474,189. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 48,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth $82,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

