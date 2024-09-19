Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.29

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and traded as high as $18.62. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 1,014,799 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OR. TD Securities upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OR

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -85.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.52.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.39 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. Research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -90.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at $109,825,000. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth about $33,370,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,977,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,005 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,728,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,587,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,653 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.