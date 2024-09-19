Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Shares Sold by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,475 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ouster were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Ouster stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $272.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.37. Ouster, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.99 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 122.32% and a negative return on equity of 68.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ouster, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, September 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ouster from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

