Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Trading 1.6% Higher

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 44,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 28,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27.

Owlet, Inc provides digital parenting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers Dream Sock, a wearable infant health monitor equipped with pulse oximetry technology to track vitals signs, such as pulse rate, oxygen, activity, and sleep patterns; BabySat which is intended for infants with heightened health risk; Owlet Cam, a monitoring device in smartphones that offers video and audio, predictive sleep insights, and cry detections; and accessories, including Owlet Sleeper, as well as Duo and Dream Duo that combines Smart Sock with the Owlet Cam.

