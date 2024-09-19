Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) Shares Down 0.2%

Oxford Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.43 and last traded at $32.43. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

Oxford Bank Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $79.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.55.

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Oxford Bank

Oxford Bank Corporation provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, student, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit.

