Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.40

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2024

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBDGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.05), with a volume of 1062226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.91 ($0.05).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

View Our Latest Analysis on OBD

Oxford BioDynamics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.22, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of £11.82 million, a P/E ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.84.

About Oxford BioDynamics

(Get Free Report)

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.