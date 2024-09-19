Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.40

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.05), with a volume of 1062226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.91 ($0.05).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.
View Our Latest Analysis on OBD
Oxford BioDynamics Stock Performance
About Oxford BioDynamics
Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford BioDynamics
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.