Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.40

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.05), with a volume of 1062226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.91 ($0.05).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Oxford BioDynamics Stock Performance

About Oxford BioDynamics

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.22, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of £11.82 million, a P/E ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.84.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.

