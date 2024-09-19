PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) is Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s Largest Position

Optimist Retirement Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. PACCAR accounts for about 20.5% of Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $38,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.8% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its stake in PACCAR by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $96.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $80.94 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.11 and a 200 day moving average of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

