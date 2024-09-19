Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 220,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,372,000 after acquiring an additional 25,296 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 55.1% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 988,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,049,000 after acquiring an additional 60,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $173.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.55. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.79.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

