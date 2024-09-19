Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,047,000 after buying an additional 1,832,385 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,003,000 after buying an additional 1,523,631 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 429.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,454,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,603,000 after buying an additional 1,179,922 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $166,243,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $148,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $175.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.20 and its 200 day moving average is $171.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

