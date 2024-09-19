Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $262.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $268.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

