Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 563 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 237,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,316,000 after buying an additional 166,557 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $121,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 59,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.68.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.0 %

UPS opened at $130.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

