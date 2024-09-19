Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 9,184 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 5.3% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,352,000 after buying an additional 3,320,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,259.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,114,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $146,782,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,405.3% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,455,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,831,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $84.11 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $85.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.54. The company has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.