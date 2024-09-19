Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Pacific Smiles Group’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

Pacific Smiles Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Get Pacific Smiles Group alerts:

About Pacific Smiles Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Pacific Smiles Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates dental centers under the Pacific Smiles Dental Centres and nib Dental Care Centres names in Australia. It provides services and equipped facilities to dentists, including support staff, materials, marketing, and administrative services.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Smiles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Smiles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.