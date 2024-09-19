Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Pacific Smiles Group’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
Pacific Smiles Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
About Pacific Smiles Group
