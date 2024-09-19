Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Up 6.7%

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.40. 410,287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 882,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PCRX. Truist Financial lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCRX

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $683.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $178.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.31 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pacira BioSciences

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO Frank D. Lee bought 8,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $99,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,186.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $80,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,485.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank D. Lee bought 8,264 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $99,994.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 107,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,186.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,176 shares of company stock valued at $136,240 and have sold 4,281 shares valued at $105,494. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.