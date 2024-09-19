PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD) Trading Up 7.7%

PAID, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYD – Get Free Report) shot up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.37. 110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

PAID Stock Down 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55.

PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter.

About PAID

PAID, Inc develops a line of software as a service (SaaS) based business services to provide businesses with a streamlined experience for website creation, online sales, payment collection, and shipping all in one platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Client Services, Merchant Processing Services, Shipping Coordination and Label Generation Services, and Corporate Operations.

