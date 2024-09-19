Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) Announces GBX 3.75 Dividend

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Palace Capital Stock Performance

PCA stock opened at GBX 223.03 ($2.95) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £64.43 million, a P/E ratio of -916.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Palace Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 200 ($2.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 250 ($3.30). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 225.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 231.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

About Palace Capital

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

