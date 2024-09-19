Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,567,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,091,000 after acquiring an additional 228,428 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 284,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 49,839 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Raymond James upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.79.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

PLTR opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $84,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $232,011,546.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,383,238 shares of company stock worth $190,231,672. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

