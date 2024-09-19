Palouse Capital Management Inc. Acquires 159 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 793 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in THOR Industries by 77.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

THOR Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE THO opened at $104.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.53. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $129.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.67.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

