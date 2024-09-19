Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $2.51 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.7% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.68.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.0 %

UPS opened at $130.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.58 and its 200 day moving average is $139.55.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

