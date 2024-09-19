Palouse Capital Management Inc. Invests $77,000 in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,032,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,399,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 75,625 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,332,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $90,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $721.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average is $43.57. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $55.94.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.29). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $130.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

