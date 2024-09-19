Palouse Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,416,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,946,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,334,000 after acquiring an additional 619,287 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 470.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 442,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,979,000 after acquiring an additional 364,516 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 484,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,265,000 after acquiring an additional 350,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,865,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMLP opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.97. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $49.44.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

