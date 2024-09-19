Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 766 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. DDFG Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 19,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 382,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,109,000 after purchasing an additional 172,492 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $83.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.57. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.301 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

