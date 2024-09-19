Pamela Esposito Sells 13,500 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $651,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

KYMR opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average is $38.97. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KYMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 16.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,669,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 23,312 shares during the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

