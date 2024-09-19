Pamela Esposito Sells 13,500 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $651,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %
KYMR opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average is $38.97. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $50.19.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on KYMR
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 16.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,669,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 23,312 shares during the last quarter.
About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kymera Therapeutics
- What is a SEC Filing?
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.