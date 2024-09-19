Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.69

Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.69 and last traded at $60.34, with a volume of 17628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAM. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pampa Energía from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pampa Energía currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.80. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pampa Energía in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 144.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

