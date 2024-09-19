Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.46

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 33.46 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 33.45 ($0.44), with a volume of 939881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.60 ($0.43).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 38 ($0.50) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAF
Pan African Resources Stock Up 3.4 %
Pan African Resources Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 0.96 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Pan African Resources’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Pan African Resources’s payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.
About Pan African Resources
Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pan African Resources
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Viking Therapeutics Is Having a Year to Remember: Time to Buy?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Leverage Proven Stock Factors With These Top 3 Smart Beta ETFs
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Spread Your Bets: Winning the AI Race With Energy ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.