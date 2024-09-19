Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.36

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and traded as high as $9.36. Panasonic shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Panasonic in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Lifestyle, Automotive, Connect, Industry, and Energy. The Lifestyle segment offers refrigerators, microwave ovens, rice cookers, washing machines, lighting fixtures, vacuum cleaners, air-conditioners, air to water heat pump system, air purifiers/sterilizers, and freezing or refrigerating showcases, as well as ventilation and perflation equipment.

