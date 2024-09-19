Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.45

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.45 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.08 ($0.20), with a volume of 5859495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.26 ($0.20).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 90 ($1.19) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.
Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.
