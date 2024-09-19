Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.45

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.45 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.08 ($0.20), with a volume of 5859495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.26 ($0.20).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 90 ($1.19) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Trading Down 5.8 %

About Pantheon Resources

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of £151.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,070.00 and a beta of -0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25.46.

(Get Free Report)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.