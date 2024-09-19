Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Trading Up 3.6%

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 302,685 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 329,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pantheon Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pantheon Resources
Pantheon Resources Stock Performance
Pantheon Resources Company Profile
Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pantheon Resources
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.