Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Trading Up 3.6%

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 302,685 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 329,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pantheon Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

