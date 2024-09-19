Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Trading 4.2% Higher

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.15 ($0.08). 629,076 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 312,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.90 ($0.08).

Panthera Resources Stock Up 4.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.59. The company has a market capitalization of £12.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Panthera Resources Company Profile

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

