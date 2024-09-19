Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Allegion by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $2,271,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Allegion by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 57,832 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 218,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after acquiring an additional 113,227 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLE. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Allegion stock opened at $143.39 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $146.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.44.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.63 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

