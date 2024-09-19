Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 682.4% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,146,003 shares in the company, valued at $280,770,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,005 shares of company stock valued at $8,082,746. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Stock Down 2.3 %

MongoDB stock opened at $280.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of -99.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.90. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.56.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

