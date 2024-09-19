Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 58.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 249.6% in the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period.

Get iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

GVI stock opened at $107.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.21.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3077 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.