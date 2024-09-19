Parallel Advisors LLC Has $278,000 Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4,526.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTI opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.42. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

