Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 36.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 933,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,132,891,000 after purchasing an additional 27,386 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2,701.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $9,097,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,459.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,356.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,402.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,406.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,373.84. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 575.61%. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

