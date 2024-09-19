Parallel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 501.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 127,353 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $30.26.

About SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

