Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 3,046 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBMN opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0457 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

