Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,294 Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,198 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 149.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $931,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Woori Financial Group stock opened at $35.71 on Thursday. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.87.

Woori Financial Group Profile

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

