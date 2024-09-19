Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 37 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $562.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $574.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $551.24 and a 200 day moving average of $542.75.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.