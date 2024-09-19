Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 877,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,962,000 after buying an additional 36,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $130.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $131.85.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

